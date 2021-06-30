India Recorded 37566, The Lowest Single Day Spike Since March 17

India Recorded 37566, The Lowest Single Day Spike Since March 17

June 30, 2021, 7:31 a.m.

India recorded 37,566 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the country’s total to 3.03 crore. This is the lowest single-day spike since March 17 and less than 40,000 daily cases after 102 days. Out of these, active cases fell to 5.52 lakh while over 2.93 crore people have recovered.

With 907 new deaths, the toll is now at 3.97 lakh. Not a single state has reported more than 10,000 cases. Top contributor Kerala had 8,063 cases, while Maharashtra reported 6,727.

About 49 per cent of the population aged 60 years and above has been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the government said on Tuesday.

Out of estimated 59.7 crore people in the age group of 18-44 years, about 15 per cent have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, it said.

Meanwhile, India’s drug regulator DCGI has granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country. Moderna’s vaccine will be the fourth Covid-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

