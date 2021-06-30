Light To Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Easter, Western And Central Parts Of Nepal

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province