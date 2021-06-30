Light To Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Easter, Western And Central Parts Of Nepal

June 30, 2021, 7:04 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

Nepal Establish Diplomatic Relations With Sierra Leone
Jun 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 456 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1728 New Cases, 4348 Recoveries And 20 Deaths
Jun 29, 2021
South Asia Must Reform Debt-Accumulating State-Owned Banks and Enterprises to Avert Next Financial Crisis
Jun 29, 2021
Germany’s Second Consignment Of COVID-19 Support Arrive In Nepal
Jun 29, 2021

