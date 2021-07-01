ADB Releases New Report Focused On Building Disaster Resilience In Asia And The Pacific

ADB Releases New Report Focused On Building Disaster Resilience In Asia And The Pacific

July 1, 2021, 11:59 a.m.

The Asian Development Bank has published a new report that focuses on building disaster resilience in Asia and the Pacific. The report, Disaster Resilience in Asia, discusses the region’s extensive experience with disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlights lessons and recommendations that governments can implement to achieve a disaster-ready and shock-proof Asia and the Pacific.

The report is a special supplement to Asia’s Journey to Prosperity: Policy, Market, and Technology Over 50 Years, launched in January 2020, which presents an overview of the region’s growth and transformation over the past 50 years and discusses key policy lessons.

To know more about the findings and highlights of the report, please visit this link:

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The U.S. Government Handed Over Four Rescue Boats To Nepal Army
Jul 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 572 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1889 New Cases, 3597 Recoveries And 41 Deaths
Jun 30, 2021
Nepal Establish Diplomatic Relations With Sierra Leone
Jun 30, 2021
Light To Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Easter, Western And Central Parts Of Nepal
Jun 30, 2021

More on News

The U.S. Government Handed Over Four Rescue Boats To Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Gandaki Province To Send Youth Farmers To Israel By Agencies 8 hours, 10 minutes ago
Bir Bhakti Thapa Declared As National Hero By Agencies 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
Nepal Establish Diplomatic Relations With Sierra Leone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Germany’s Second Consignment Of COVID-19 Support Arrive In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
DIG Thapa Recommendation For Promotion By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Impact Of Project Outcomes By Batu Uprety Jul 01, 2021
CPN-UML Lifts Punishment Against Nepal-led Faction By Agencies Jul 01, 2021
Chinese Communist Party Marks 100 years By Agencies Jul 01, 2021
Copa America 2020: Teams, Fixtures, Results & Everything You Need To Know By Agencies Jul 01, 2021
'England Shouldn't Scare Us' - Shevchenko says 'Anything Is Possible' For Ukraine In Quarter-final Clash By Agencies Jul 01, 2021
As Monsoon Looks Active, More Rain Across Nepal By LIATILE PUTSOA Jul 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75