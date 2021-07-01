ADB Releases New Report Focused On Building Disaster Resilience In Asia And The Pacific

The Asian Development Bank has published a new report that focuses on building disaster resilience in Asia and the Pacific. The report, Disaster Resilience in Asia, discusses the region’s extensive experience with disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlights lessons and recommendations that governments can implement to achieve a disaster-ready and shock-proof Asia and the Pacific.

The report is a special supplement to Asia’s Journey to Prosperity: Policy, Market, and Technology Over 50 Years, launched in January 2020, which presents an overview of the region’s growth and transformation over the past 50 years and discusses key policy lessons.

To know more about the findings and highlights of the report, please visit this link: