COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1851 New Cases, 4017 Recoveries And 41 Deaths

With 1851 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 640662.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7130 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1851 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3855antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 903 people.

Currently, there are 31368 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2294 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 28374 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 345 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 629 are admitted to the ICU, and 181 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 4017 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 600149 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 93.7 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 33 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9145.