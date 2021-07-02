Additional Amount Of Covid-19 Vaccine Will Arrive Soon: PM OLi

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli told his party CPN-UML's central committee meeting held at Baluwatar today that additional amount of vaccines were being brought in.

"Ministry of Health and Population has issued a directive to us to keep a plane stand by for the purpose of flying in vaccine from China on July 8," said the NAC general manager.

An aircraft of the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is flying to China on July 8 to bring in a million doses of vaccines against COVID-19.

He said the plane would fly to Beijing from Kathmandu on July 8.

The government has been taking initiatives to procure Vero Cell, an anti COVID-19 vaccine developed and produced by Sinopharm.