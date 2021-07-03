COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1527 New Cases, 3066 Recoveries And 34Deaths

With 1527 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 642053.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 5837 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1527 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4096 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 801 people.

Currently, there are 27716 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3045 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 24675 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 293 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 627 are admitted to the ICU, and 181 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3066 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 606666 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 94.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 19 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9179.