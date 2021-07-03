NC LEADER DEUBA Do or Die

Leader of Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed his confidence that the constitutional bench of Supreme Court will restore the House of Representatives and direct the president to appoint him, as prime minister.

Addressing a group of media, Deuba, who is leading now a communist-dominated front against communist Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, firmly said that restoration of dissolved house accepting his plea to form the government is a way out to bring the politics right on the track.

For Deuba, who is contesting the election for the party president for the next five years in the forthcoming convention, the revival of the HoR is crucial in his long political carrier. If the apex court rejects the dissolution and revives the house, naturally Deuba will be the prime minister till holding the elections next year.

“I am not going to take rest till the party back on the track. I have decided to contest the election for party president because I want to make our party no one as it was in the past,” said former Prime Minister Deuba.

Nepali Congress President Deuba has also expressed the confidence that the decision in the ongoing case on the dissolution of the House of Representatives would be one that would enhance the respect of the independent judiciary. He said the court should deliver its verdict without coming under the pressure and influence of any side.

Like three of his bedfellows Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, CPN-UML rebel Madhav Kumar Nepal and former Prime Minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai, removing Oli and capturing power is highly important for Deuba in the context of the forthcoming General Convention of Nepali Congress.

Thus, former Prime Minister Deuba is desperately pushing his own agenda to become prime minister again through the court’s order.

For the majority of Nepali Congress workers, who have been living without and protection from the government, installing their own government is beneficial in many ways.

If Court accepts his plea and restores the HoR, Deuba will automatically reach the center of power. This will drastically change the internal equation in the party electing him as a president.

Nepali Congress President Deuba said that the dissolution of the House of Representatives had put democracy at risk.

“The refusal to receive an application to claim the prime ministerial post signed by a majority 149 members of the lower house as per the president's call in this regard was an attack on democratic norms and values, “said Deuba.

“The formation of a united front of five main opposition parties means working for national welfare, to safeguard the constitution, democracy and save people from the pandemic of diseases and natural disasters,” said Deuba.

The former prime minister accused the incumbent government of dissolving the HoR twice, exercising power through ordinance and interfering with the free judiciary and constitutional bodies and failing to effectively prepare to save the lives of people from natural disasters and provide the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is the reason. NC leader Deuba, who is regarded as soft towards India, has signed a statement blatantly blaming India for indulging in Nepali politics. Prepared by communist leaders, former Deuba has signed the statement without any hesitation.

Not only in a group, former Prime Minister Deuba is also criticizing India with his close coteries. In a recent meeting with his near and dear colleagues, Former Prime Minister Deuba accused India of encouraging his rivals to unseat him.

Deuba’s reaction came after one of his trusted colleagues Bimlendra Nidhi has defied his call to elect him for the party president. Instead, Nidhi had announced his candidacy.

The announcement of candidacy by Nidhi gave a big jolt to Deuba. Following the rebellion in the camp, Nidhi also organized a meeting of three young siblings of NC leaders. He hosted a meeting with Dr. Shashanka Koirala, Prakash Man Singh and himself as a troika or son of BP Koirala, Ganesh Man Singh and Mahendra Narayan Nidhi.

Although Ram Chandra Poudel and Dr. Shekhar Koirala have also announced the candidate for party president, Deuba sees the recent process of making the troika alliance as a threat to him.

Deuba’s anti-Indian battering in a private and indicative statement on foreign interference is his inner feeling about the new emerging powerful alliance. If three offsprings of three leaders decide to contest, it will create a ripple against incumbent president Deuba.

Known as a very clever politician, former Prime Minister Deuba aims to neutralize India publicly criticizing its role in the party.

For Deuba revival of the HoR is crucial and key to control the party through convention and neutralizing India is his target.

Although communists have time and again betrayed him and his party including the last elections, former prime minister Deuba has no option now other than to lead the communist-dominated front.

Deuba knows that joining the communist-dominated front will erode his party’s ideological stand. However, it is more beneficial for his individual political carrier.

Despite his so many personal differences with Nepali Congress leader late Girija Prasad Koirala, former Prime Minister Deuba blankly follows the power politics followed by him. For late Koirala, power is the first thing then come party, friendship and relations.

Late Koirala is against India whenever out of power and against the communist whenever in the center of the power. However, he embraced the communist to reach power.

As the last leg of his political carrier, former Prime Minister Deuba is following the path shown by the late Koirala. Although Koirala’s policy has ideologically ruined Nepali Congress pushing it brink of collapse, he reaped all the benefits of the political power.

For former Prime Minister Deuba, a communist leader like Prachanda is the savor of democracy and national independence. Groomed in the liberal political orientation of BP Koirala and Krishna Prasad Bhattarai, Deuba is now listening to the lecture on democracy by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who groomed under the ideology of Mao, Stalin, Lenin and Marx.

“The current alliance's only aim was to defend democracy, constitution and national freedom. Protecting the constitution, constitutionalism, democratic norms and values and national independence is the need of the day, said CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in a public program attended by Deuba.

In the same program, another communist leader Madhav Kumar Nepal also delivered a long lecture on democracy and freedom.

“The agenda of the alliance is not personality-oriented but a fight to preserve democracy and constitution, and maintain rule of law and good governance in the country,” said Nepal.

Janata Samajbadi party leader Ashok Kumar Rai said the alliance will continue to exist until the need for it is relevant while Rashtriya Janamorcha leader Durga Poudel said nobody could break the alliance that is united for the Constitution and democratic norms and values.

PM Oli: One Vs Rest

At a time when all four prime ministers including his own time colleague Madhav Kumar Nepal is ganging against him, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has asserted that the current political course is heading towards right path.

PM Oli, also Chairperson of the CPN (UML), hit out at the Nepali Congress (NC) leaders saying that it went to tie up with CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to forge an opposition alliance against the incumbent government.

He also took a jibe at CPN (UML) expelled leader Madhav Kumar Nepal who seems to be “enjoying’ to be a cadre of once-his-allay Prachanda.

Whoever comes to power, Nepal has a long tradition to isolate the person in power. Prime Minister Oli is not the single one.

Although the current politics is PM Oli Vs the rest of the political leaders, this not the first time that opposition joins against the prime minister. Like all his predecessors, PM Oli is fighting against all rivals.

For former Prime Minister Deuba, who is facing the general convention and elections for the party president next month, any alliance which strengthened his position is justifiable. Revival of the dissolved House of Representatives and neutralizing India is a matter of political life and death for Deuba.

