Kathmandu Valley Logs 461 COVID-19 Cases

July 4, 2021, 4:54 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 461 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4876 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 461 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 461 cases, Kathmandu districts records 342 cases, 88 in Lalitpur and 31 in Bhaktapur.

With 1042 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 644622.

