Weather Forecast For July 4 Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur Across Nepal

July 4, 2021, 6:58 a.m.

With the monsoon trough still close to southern plain, more rain is likely to occur across Nepal. According to to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province, and few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

The division forecast that there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province, and few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

