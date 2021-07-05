Weather Forecast For July 5 Across Nepal

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.