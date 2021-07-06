COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1718 New Cases, 1565 Recoveries And 23 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1718 New Cases, 1565 Recoveries And 23 Deaths

July 6, 2021, 5:03 p.m.

With 1718 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 648085.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7503 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1718 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 5082 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 916 people.

Currently, there are 28826 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2659 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 22969 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 317 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 567 are admitted to the ICU, and 1171 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1565 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 612964 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 94.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 15 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9263.

