Elderly People Received 2nd Dose Of Vero Cell In Kathmandu

Hundreds of Elderly people from 60-64 years received a second dose of Vero Cell vaccine in Kathmandu from today.
According to Kathmandu Metropolitan City, total of 12 centres have been fixed to administering the second dose of Vero Cell throughout the metropolitan area. The second dose of Vero Cell would be given till July 8 from today.
The second dozes of vaccination campaign will continue till Friday.
VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75