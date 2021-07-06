Kathmandu Valley Records 499 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 499 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7503 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 499 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 499 cases, Kathmandu districts records 365 cases, 105 in Lalitpur and 29 in Bhaktapur.

With 1718 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 648085.