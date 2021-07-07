Grade XII Examination Will Be Held Once CCMC Give Nod

Chandra Mani Poudel, chairman of the The National Examinations Board (NEB), said that the Board had sought permission from the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) to conduct in-person examinations but the Centre was yet to respond.

“The NEB can conduct examinations in physical presence only after getting permission from the CCMC, Poudel said, adding, “The NEB had not decided whether the examinations could be taken from home centres as it did last year.”

He added that this time the NEB was planning to conduct the examinations of 100 full marks instead of 40 marks like previous year’s.

Around 450,000 students of Grade XII, who have been waiting for their final examinations for over three months, have no clues as to when the NEB will be able to conduct them.

Grade XII examinations, scheduled to be held in March, were deferred indefinitely after the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.

Source: The Rising Nepal