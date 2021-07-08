Himalaya Airlines Introducing Ticket Sales On Their Website

Himalaya Airlines Introducing Ticket Sales On Their Website

July 8, 2021, 4:55 p.m.

Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture airline, has recently launched its online ticket booking engine, which allows customers to make bookings on its website https://him-air.com. This platform available on the desktop and mobile is all about connecting people to destinations.

At the early stage of this service, customers with access to connect-IPS are able to purchase and refund tickets along with availing of other services such as flight and fare search, refunds and member service. The airline also plans to launch other ancillary services like pre-book baggage, seat, meal selections, lounge, bundled fares, SMS notification, VISA/Master Card payment and web check-in through the upcoming phases.

Remarking upon the new website launch, President - Mr. Zhou Enyong expressed, “Our customers are at the center of everything that we do, and we relentlessly challenge ourselves to deliver more value to them. We are pleased to announce our new B2C website to enjoy a simpler, faster and more convenient user experience for online ticketing. This website is a testimony of Himalaya’s culture of continuous innovation and our drive to deliver our best. In fact, we’ve been using the lockdown period to build this platform considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic where we do understand our passengers’ need for contactless booking and travel flexibility.”

B2C Launch - Jul 07, 2021 - English 1.jpg

Similarly, Vice President – Administration, Mr. Vijay Shrestha said, ‘This is a significant achievement for the company in our continuous effort towards building closer connectivity with our customers. Himalaya has always been dedicated to providing superior facilities to its customers. Being able to create a platform through which our customers can enjoy convenient ticket browsing and booking experience is a milestone set by our company.”

With this new service introduced, Himalaya is geared up to ensure a seamless ticket booking experience for its valued customers.

