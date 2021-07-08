Rain Likely To Continue At Many Places Of Province 1, 2,Bagmai, Gandai And Lumbini

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province.