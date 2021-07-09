COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1479 New Cases, 1316 Recoveries And 20 Deaths

With 1479 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 652659.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Paudel, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 6657 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1479 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4656 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 767 people.

Currently, there are 26590 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2670 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 23920 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 305 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 539 are admitted to the ICU, and 166 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1316 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 616929 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 94.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 20 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 939340.