COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1237 New Cases, 1533 Recoveries And 20 Deaths

With 1237 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 655449 .

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5535 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1237 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3683 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 594 people.

Currently, there are 26173 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2702 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 23471 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 304 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 553 are admitted to the ICU, and 175 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1553 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 619894 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 94.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 20 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9382.