Japan Extends Support JDS Scholarships For Young Nepali Government Officials

The Government of Japan has extended grant assistance of up to three hundred and fifty-six million Japanese Yen (¥356,000,000), to the Government of Nepal for implementing the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS: originally called as Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship).

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal and Sishir Kumar Dhungana, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance signed notes to this effect today. Another set of grant agreements for implementing the program was signed by ASAKUMA Yumiko, Chief Representative of JICA Nepal, and Dhani Ram Sharma, Joint Secretary, the International Economic Cooperation and Coordination Division of the Ministry of Finance.

This JDS grant offers scholarships for up to 22 young Nepali government officials to study in Japanese universities for the future policy planning and governance of Nepal.

The studies are for two-year Master Degree courses and three-year Doctoral level research courses. After completion of their studies, the JDS Fellows are expected to contribute towards the policy-making of Nepali socio-economic development. Since 2016, 102 Nepali JDS Fellows have studied under this scheme.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 22 selected officials had to commence their respective courses online. Twenty of them later decided to travel to Japan to complete their studies and two officials decided to continue their studies online from Nepal. Ambassador KIKUTA has expressed his hope that the JDS fellows will put forward the social and economic development of Nepal for future generations, using the knowledge and experiences they gain in Japan efficiently for the advancement of society. He is looking forward to learning about the contributions made by the JDS fellows for the Nepal Government’s various policies and projects, leading to the increased prosperity of Nepal.

The Ambassador points out that the progress of the post-COVID society will be hands of young Nepali government officials, particularly those who study in Japan. The Embassy of Japan would like to work with them for further strengthening the great relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

According to a press release of JICA, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide scholarship for young prospective governmental officials through “The Project for Human Resource Development Strategy (JDS)”.

JICA and the Government of Nepal signed to conclude Grant Agreement on Grant Assistance for “The Project for Human Resource Development Strategy (JDS)” for FY2021/2022, which amounts up to Japanese Yen 356,000,000.

JDS is the scholarship program that drives human resource development and contributes to resolving development challenges. This project focuses especially on young government officials who are expected to lead the country in navigating development as the future leaders in Nepal.

Obtaining a Master’s or Doctor’s degree in Japanese higher educational institutions, the selected participants enhance their expertise in respective professional areas ranging widely from judicial sectors, economic policy, industrialization, to infrastructure, and develop a broad network at the global level. The project enables the young leaders to catalyze the development agenda back in Nepal.

Having been started since 2016, JDS has built its wide alumni network amounting to more than 100 across key ministries. Every year, 20 to 22persons are selected after careful consideration and obtain excellent opportunities in Japan.

JICA always have and always will aim to contribute to strengthening human resource in Nepal, which is indispensable for delivering better public services to the people.