Kathmandu Valley Logs 433 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 433 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7689 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 433 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 433 cases, Kathmandu districts record 289 cases, 90 in Lalitpur and 54 in Bhaktapur.

With 1690 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 657139.