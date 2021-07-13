Japan Donates 1.6 Million Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine To Nepal

The Government of Japan donates about 1.6 million doses of the Japanese-made COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine for Nepal as a grant through the COVAX facility, which is officially announced today by MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. The exact shipping schedule will be confirmed once the procurement arrangement will be finalized by the international organization which is in charge of the matter.

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan stated this is a reflection of the long-time friendship of Nepal toward Japan. He welcomes the decision by Tokyo as the vaccine is urgently needed to save the lives of many Nepali people. Ambassador hopes this vaccine will ease down various difficulties caused by the COVID-19 situation. Regarding these Japanese-made AstraZeneca vaccines, the Embassy would like to coordinate with the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal for the necessary arrangements of receiving and using them for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign of Nepal. That Japanese-made AstraZeneca vaccine will effectively assist the second injection of elderly people who already had the first vaccination of Covisheld, the AstraZeneca-type vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan, furthermore, they would be also useful to proceed with the vaccination campaign for the young generations who are not yet vaccinated. The Embassy of Japan has been working with the Government of Nepal to tackle COVID-19 together by assisting Nepali hospitals with medical equipment in multiple ways.

The Government of Japan stands with Nepal to overcome this pandemic and has been providing medical equipment under the Japanese Grant Aid, have confirmed to donate almost 300 oxygen generators, in addition to 25 blood gas analyzers and 25 portable ultrasound image diagnostic systems for the necessary medical care. Now 6 Made-in-Japan Ambulances are expected to be here by October to save more lives in the COVID-19 situation. The Embassy of Japan hopes that this vaccination assistance will save the lives of more Nepali people from COVID-19, and it strongly supports the vaccination campaign which is necessary for the progress of post-COVID Nepali society and its economy.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Government of Nepal welcomes the decision of the Government of Japan to provide Nepal with about 1.6 million doses of Japan-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility. The announcement of this vaccine support was made today by His Excellency Mr. MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. An arrangement will be made to transport the vaccines to Nepal at the earliest opportunity with the completion of due procedures.

The Government of Nepal sincerely appreciates and thanks to the Government of Japan for providing life-saving vaccines at this trying time.