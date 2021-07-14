Kathmandu Metropolis Sets Up 22 Centers To Administer Vero Cell And J&J Vaccines

The Vaccine Campaign Will Continue Till July 21

July 14, 2021, 8:57 p.m.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has started administering shots of Vero cell and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines through 22 centers. According to a press release, Vero cell jabs can be received from July 13-17 while Johnson and Johnson shots would be administered from July 19-21 at the designated centres.

The vaccines can be received free of cost at 22 different vaccine centres including Bir Hospital, Tribhuvan University Hospital, Civil Hospital, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital (STIDH), HAMS Hospital, among others, as decided by the authorities.

Nepal had received 1.5 million US-made Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in line with Biden administration's pledge to distribute 80 million vaccines to poor nations. For the same, the government has designated 22 health facilities as vaccination booths in Kathmandu.

Bir Hospital Ratna Park

TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj

Civil Services Hospital, Baneshwor

Sukraraj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku

Paropakar Maternity and Women's Hospital, Thapathali

Kathmandu Medical College, Sinamangal

Nepal Police Hospital, Lagimpat

Birendra Military Hospital, Chhauni

People's Dental and Genera Hospital, Sorhakhutte

Himal Hospital, Gyaneshwor

Om Hospital and Research Centre, Chabahil

Chettrapati Free Clinic

Janamaitri Hospital, Balaju

Manmohan Hospital, Swoyambhu

Kathmandu Model Hospital, Exhibition Road

Hams Hospital and Research Centre, Dhumbarahi

Sahid Gangalal Hospital, Bansbari

National Hospital, Kalanki

Ramghat Primary Health Centre

Kantipur Hospital, Tinkune

Radha Swami Isolation Centre, Samakhushi

Stupa Hospital, Baudhha

Based on the report published in The Himalayan Times

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

