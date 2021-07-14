Kathmandu Metropolis Sets Up 22 Centers To Administer Vero Cell And J&J Vaccines

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has started administering shots of Vero cell and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines through 22 centers. According to a press release, Vero cell jabs can be received from July 13-17 while Johnson and Johnson shots would be administered from July 19-21 at the designated centres.
The vaccines can be received free of cost at 22 different vaccine centres including Bir Hospital, Tribhuvan University Hospital, Civil Hospital, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital (STIDH), HAMS Hospital, among others, as decided by the authorities.
Nepal had received 1.5 million US-made Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in line with Biden administration's pledge to distribute 80 million vaccines to poor nations. For the same, the government has designated 22 health facilities as vaccination booths in Kathmandu.
Bir Hospital Ratna Park
TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj
Civil Services Hospital, Baneshwor
Sukraraj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku
Paropakar Maternity and Women's Hospital, Thapathali
Kathmandu Medical College, Sinamangal
Nepal Police Hospital, Lagimpat
Birendra Military Hospital, Chhauni
People's Dental and Genera Hospital, Sorhakhutte
Himal Hospital, Gyaneshwor
Om Hospital and Research Centre, Chabahil
Chettrapati Free Clinic
Janamaitri Hospital, Balaju
Manmohan Hospital, Swoyambhu
Kathmandu Model Hospital, Exhibition Road
Hams Hospital and Research Centre, Dhumbarahi
Sahid Gangalal Hospital, Bansbari
National Hospital, Kalanki
Ramghat Primary Health Centre
Kantipur Hospital, Tinkune
Radha Swami Isolation Centre, Samakhushi
Stupa Hospital, Baudhha
Based on the report published in The Himalayan Times
VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75