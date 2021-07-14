Kathmandu Valley Logs 425 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 425 COVID-19 Cases

July 14, 2021, 5:02 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 425 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8108 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 425 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 425 cases, Kathmandu districts records 294 cases, 62 in Lalitpur and 69 in Bhaktapur.

With 2010 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 660788 .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2010 New Cases, 1606 Recoveries And 18 Deaths
Jul 14, 2021
Indian Ambassador Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba
Jul 14, 2021
Weather Forecast For July 14 Across Nepal
Jul 14, 2021
Japan Donates 1.6 Million Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine To Nepal
Jul 13, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 587 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 13, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2010 New Cases, 1606 Recoveries And 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
Japan Donates 1.6 Million Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 587 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,639 New Cases, 2078 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 433 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1690 New Cases, 1133 Recoveries And 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

The Inspiring Story Of Booker T. Washington: From Slave To Advisor To US Presidents By Purna B. Nepali, PhD. Jul 14, 2021
Promoting Climate Change Friendly Bricks By A Correspondent Jul 14, 2021
Indian Ambassador Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2021
Communist Party of China centenary celebrations Reading between the lips By Abijit Sharma Jul 14, 2021
Why Did The Private Sector Collectively Support The Nepal-India Railway Agreement? By Shanker Man Singh Jul 14, 2021
Making Digital The New Normal By Ashika Sharma Jul 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75