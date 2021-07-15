German Ambassador Roland Schäfer Paid Farewell Call With Foreign Secretary Paudyal

Roland Schäfer, Ambassador of the Federal Republic Of Germany to Nepal, paid a farewell visit to Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

In his tweet, he said, “Ambassador Schäfer paying a farewell visit to Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal with whom he had a very close working relationship over the last 4 yrs of his tenure.”

“Our team in the Ministry enjoyed working with you and we sincerely appreciate your contributions towards cementing Nepal-Germany partnership and cooperation. Wish you all success and happiness in your future pursuits,” tweets Ministry of Foreign Affairs

He came to Nepal in October, 2017.