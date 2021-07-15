German Ambassador Roland Schäfer Paid Farewell Call With Foreign Secretary Paudyal

Roland Schäfer, Ambassador of the Federal Republic Of Germany to Nepal, paid a farewell visit to Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.
In his tweet, he said, “Ambassador Schäfer paying a farewell visit to Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal with whom he had a very close working relationship over the last 4 yrs of his tenure.”
“Our team in the Ministry enjoyed working with you and we sincerely appreciate your contributions towards cementing Nepal-Germany partnership and cooperation. Wish you all success and happiness in your future pursuits,” tweets Ministry of Foreign Affairs
He came to Nepal in October, 2017.
VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75