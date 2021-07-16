Indian Central Government Raises Covid Norm Violations With States, Warns Them Against Complacency

Indian Central Government Raises Covid Norm Violations With States, Warns Them Against Complacency

July 16, 2021, 7:17 a.m.

India, in the last 24 hours, recorded 41,806 new Covid-19 cases, a slight increase from Tuesday’s 38,792. The country also witnessed 581 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday. There are currently 4,32,041 active cases across India. Kerala continues to be the top contributor, reporting 15,637 new cases — the highest in more than a month.

The AY.1 and AY.2 sub-lineages of the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus are unlikely to be more transmissible than Delta itself, said the consortium of government panels involved in genome sequencing of coronavirus. In a recent bulletin, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said that the cases of Delta sub-lineages AY.1 and AY.2 are declining globally, with near-zero cases in the last week of June in the UK and the US where they were most frequently detected.

“It is likely that neither AY.1 nor AY.2 is more transmissible than Delta,” the INSACOG said, adding there is no indication of a rising trend in the four clusters of Ratnagiri and Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The Union Health Ministry Thursday raised with the states the issue of violations in Covid-19 norms in many parts of the country, especially hill stations, and stressed the need for focussed public health measures to contain the pandemic. In a letter to all states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said complacency at this juncture has the potential to lead to another surge in coronavirus cases. “Violations of Covid norms have been observed in various parts of the country, especially in hill stations, public transport and markets. Needless to say, such complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in cases,” he said.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

CPI Decreases 0.35 Percent In Current FY
Jul 16, 2021
IOC Chief Beach Says Zero Infection Risk From Games Participants
Jul 16, 2021
Relaxation For The Entry Of Long Route Buses In Kathmandu Valley
Jul 15, 2021
Chinese Vero Cell Vaccines Will Arrive After 6 Days
Jul 15, 2021
Supreme Court Issues Order Not To Carry Out Any Works On Kaligandaki Diversion Project
Jul 15, 2021

More on India

India Recorded 38792 With 15637 In Kerala State By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
LAC Situation Impacting Bilateral Ties In A Negative Manner: Jaishankar To Wang By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Uttarakhand Government Cancels Kanwar Yatra In View Of Covid-19 Pandemic By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
India Reported 32,906 New Covid-19 Cases, The Lowest Since March 16 By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
India Records 41,506 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours, Recovery Rate At 97.2% By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
WHO Chief Scientist Says Phase-3 Trial Data Of India Made Covaxin Looks Good By Agencies 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Eventful Nepal By Dr. Tilak Rawal Jul 16, 2021
HBL Customers Receives 15% Discounts On Daraz By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021
‎ Discover Qatar And Qatar Airways Holidays Introduce Reunion Packages To Doha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021
NIBL Received The “Euromoney Award For Excellence 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021
Himalaya Airlines Addresses False Rumors And Allegations Regarding Airfare Cartelization By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021
Shravan Sankranti 2021: Months Of Shiva And Month Of Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75