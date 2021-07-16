MPs Have No Choice Other Than To Vote Deuba

MPs Have No Choice Other Than To Vote Deuba

July 16, 2021, 7:48 a.m.

As President Bidya Devi Bhandari has summoned the meeting of the federal parliament on Sunday, July 18, the main business of this house is to test the parliamentary of newly appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Given the present circumstances, there is every chances of geeting majority by Deuba because no seating MP would like to go for elections and lose the seat. There is one advantage for the MPs. As per the decision of Apex Court, there will be no whip for the MP till that confidence vote.

“First cycle of Government making is over now following appointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba. If he fails to secure majority in the House of Representatives, Prime Minister is obliged to seek the dissolution by virtue Article 76 (7),” told imminent constitutional lawyer Badri Bahadur Karki..

As 24 rebels of CPN-UML, which are crucial for Deuba’s survival, are to firmly announce their support in voting, there is growing concerned on waht happen to PM Deuba-led government in case of failure to prove majority.

In its historic verdict on Monday, the Supreme Court had annulled Oli's move and had issued a mandamus order to call the restored House within July 18.

Earlier, the government has decided to recommend President Bidya Devi Bhandari for summoning a joint session of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the National Assembly at 4:00 pm on July 18.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM), Singha Durbar, on Thursday, decided to call the session of the Federal Parliament on its prescheduled date as per the verdict given by the Supreme Court (SC) in response to a writ petition filed by 146 lawmakers against the former PM KP Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve the HoR for the second time.

"Meeting of both, the reinstated House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly has been called for Sunday July 18 at 4:00 pm by the President," read a press statement issued by Keshav Prasad Ghimire, assistant spokesperson at the President's office.

This is the first meeting of the reinstated HoR which was dissolved by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on May 22.

Keshab Poudel

Keshab Poudel

Poudel is the editor of New Spotlight Magazine.

