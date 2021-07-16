Weather Analysis For July 16 Across Nepal

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 2, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.