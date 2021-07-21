COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1918 New Cases, 1475 Recoveries And 30 Deaths

With 1918 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 672871 .

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8715 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1918 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3901 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 920 people.

Currently, there are 26832 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2492 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24340 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 627 are admitted to the ICU, and 171 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1475 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 636402 The MoHP on Wednesday added 30 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9637.