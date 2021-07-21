Kathmandu Valley Logs 697 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 697 COVID-19 Cases

July 21, 2021, 11:13 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 697 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8715 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 897 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 697 cases, Kathmandu districts records 490 cases, 128 in Lalitpur and 69 in Bhaktapur.

With 1918 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 672871 .

