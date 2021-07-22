COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,855 New Cases, 1,288 Recoveries, 24 Death

July 22, 2021, 9:23 p.m.

With 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 674,726.

In 9,122 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,855 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday through its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 859 people in 3,707 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 27,375 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,759 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24,616 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 291 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 635 are admitted to the ICU and 172 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,288 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 637,690 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 24 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,661.

