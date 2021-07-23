41,383 Covid Cases Reported In India

July 23, 2021, 11:45 a.m.

India has registered 41,383 Covid-19 cases and 507 deaths in the last 24 hours, with Kerala reporting the maximum number of cases.

India has reported 41,383 Covid-19 cases and 507 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

While Kerala topped the list for reporting the maximum number of daily infections with 17,481 cases. Maharashtra reported the most number of daily fatalities with 165 deaths.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 17,481 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 8,159 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 2,527 cases, Odisha with 1,927 cases and Tamil Nadu with 1,891 cases.

About 77.3 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 42.24 per cent of the new cases.

Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra with 165 daily deaths, followed by Kerala with 105 daily deaths.

India's recovery rate now stands at 97.35 per cent.

A total of 38,652 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 3,04,29,339 across the country.

India's active caseload stands at 4,09,394. In the last 24 hours, active cases increases by 2,224.

India has administered a total of 22,77,679 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 41,78,51,151.

A total of 17,18,439 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Source: India Today

Agencies

