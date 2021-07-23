Kathmandu Valley Logs 613 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 613 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 136,98 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 613 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 613 cases, Kathmandu districts records 490 cases, 134 in Lalitpur and 69in Bhaktapur.

With 1,982 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 676,708.