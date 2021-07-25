COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 1539 New Cases, 1,678 Recoveries, 18 Deaths

With 1,539 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 680,556.

In 10,569 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,539 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 698 people in 3,265 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 27,228 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,680 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24,548 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 666 are admitted to the ICU and 168 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,050 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 643,615 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday added 18 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,713.