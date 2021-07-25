Japanese Siblings Win Judo Golds At Same Olympics

Japanese Siblings Win Judo Golds At Same Olympics

July 25, 2021, 8:42 p.m.

Japan's Abe Hifumi and Abe Uta have become the first siblings to win judo golds at the same Olympics.

The younger Abe Uta got things started by winning the women's 52-kilogram category on Sunday evening. The 21-year-old defeated French rival Amandine Buchard in the final.

Less than an hour later, her brother Hifumi won gold in the men's 66-kilogram category. He beat Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili.

Hifumi said afterwards that his sister's victory motivated him going into the final. He added that he was able to follow his game plan and perform to the best of his abilities.

Uta said their victories were the result of the entire family's hard work and dedication.

Agencies

Prohibitory Order Extended In Valley For Ten More Days
Jul 25, 2021
Olympics 2020 Begins With Gold For China And More Covid-19 Cases
Jul 25, 2021
41,383 Covid Cases Reported In India
Jul 23, 2021
Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony To Be Held On Friday
Jul 23, 2021
Five Nepalese Athletes To Participate In Tokyo Olympics 2020, Gaurika Singh To Lead Olympic March
Jul 22, 2021

More on Sports

Olympics 2020 Begins With Gold For China And More Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony To Be Held On Friday By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
Five Nepalese Athletes To Participate In Tokyo Olympics 2020, Gaurika Singh To Lead Olympic March By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
Suga To Meet Dignitaries Arriving For Games By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
IOC President Bach Asks Japanese People To Welcome Athletes By Agencies 1 week ago
IOC Chief Beach Says Zero Infection Risk From Games Participants By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 624 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2021
Prohibitory Order Extended In Valley For Ten More Days By Agencies Jul 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 1539 New Cases, 1,678 Recoveries, 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2021
Weather Forecast For July 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2021
Kathmandu DAO Lifts All Restrictions, Allowing Long Route Buses To Operate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 613 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75