Korean Embassy Extends Best Wishes For Nepali Players To Paralympic-2024

July 25, 2024, 8:21 a.m.

The Embassy of South Korea in Nepal today feted and bade farewell to the Nepali athletes who are taking part in the Paralympic-2024.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, Park Tae-Young, today honoured and bade farewell to the team comprising women para taekwondo player Palesha Goverdhan and male player Bharat Singh Mahat.

France is hosting the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games from coming August 28 to September 8.

Describing sports as an opportunity to promote the country's identity, the ambassador said the Korean government is committed to further enhancing its collaboration with Nepal in sports development.

Kabiraj Negi Lama is the instructor for the team while Ramchandra Shreshtha serves as the manager. The participants are leaving for Paris today itself.

The Embassy of Korea has been organising various programmes this year on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the Republic of Korea and Nepal reports RSS.

