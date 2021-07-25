Weather Forecast For July 25 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For July 25 Across Nepal

July 25, 2021, 11:26 a.m.

Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 624 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 1539 New Cases, 1,678 Recoveries, 18 Deaths
Jul 25, 2021
Kathmandu DAO Lifts All Restrictions, Allowing Long Route Buses To Operate
Jul 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 613 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 1,982 New Cases, 1,678 Recoveries, 18 Deaths
Jul 23, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For July 23 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast For July 19 Across Nepal By Agencies 6 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Analysis For July 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light To Modrate Rain Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Analysis For July 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 624 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2021
Prohibitory Order Extended In Valley For Ten More Days By Agencies Jul 25, 2021
Japanese Siblings Win Judo Golds At Same Olympics By Agencies Jul 25, 2021
Olympics 2020 Begins With Gold For China And More Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Jul 25, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 1539 New Cases, 1,678 Recoveries, 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2021
Kathmandu DAO Lifts All Restrictions, Allowing Long Route Buses To Operate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75