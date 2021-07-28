COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2634 New Cases,1993 Recoveries And 33 Deaths

July 28, 2021, 8:20 p.m.

With 2,634 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 688,307.

In 10,886 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,634 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population in the weekly press briefing .

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 1,206 people in 4,922 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 29,444 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,898 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 25,938 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 611 are admitted to the ICU and 171 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,993 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 649,072 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.37 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 33 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,791.

