India Records 44,230 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Caseload Increases By 1,315

July 30, 2021, 8:25 p.m.

India reported 44,230 new Covid-19 cases and 555 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union home ministry on Friday morning.

The top five states which have registered the maximum number of Covid-19 cases are Kerala with 22,064 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 7,242 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 2,107 cases, Karnataka with 2,052 cases and Tamil Nadu with 1,859 cases.

As many as 79.85 percent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 49.88 per cent of the new cases.

Meanwhile, the active cases in India increased by 1,315 in the last 24 hours. With fresh cases, the country's active caseload has mounted to 4,05,155.

Source: India Today

Agencies

