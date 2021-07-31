COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2280 New Cases,1916 Recoveries And 23 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2280 New Cases,1916 Recoveries And 23 Deaths

July 31, 2021, 8:14 p.m.

With 2280 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 95389.

In 9,263 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2280 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population in its daily update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 826 people in 4,256 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 31,355 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,194 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 27,820 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 686 are admitted to the ICU and 161 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1916 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 654177 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.1 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 23 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,857.

