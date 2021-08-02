Kathmandu Valley Logs 770 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 770 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10613 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 775 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 770 cases, the Kathmandu district records 556 cases, 115 in Lalitpur and 99 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,279 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 699,649.