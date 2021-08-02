Kathmandu Valley Logs 770 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 770 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 2, 2021, 8:31 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 770 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10613 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 775 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 770 cases, the Kathmandu district records 556 cases, 115 in Lalitpur and 99 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,279 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 699,649.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Update For August 3 Across The Country
Aug 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,279 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,925 Recoveries, 23 Deaths
Aug 02, 2021
Weather Forecast For August 2 Across Nepal
Aug 01, 2021
United States Leading In Total Medal Tally Followed By China, India Wins Second Medal In Tokyo Olympic
Aug 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 851 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 01, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,279 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,925 Recoveries, 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 32 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 851 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,981 New Cases, 2,020 Recoveries And 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 775 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2280 New Cases,1916 Recoveries And 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 811 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Changing Perception Changes Everything: A Paradigm Shift In Consciousness By Amit K. Shrestha Aug 02, 2021
Major Trilok Singh ThapaChhetri–An Unsung Hero By Dwarika Nath Dhungel, Santa Bahadur Pun And Shyam Prasad Adhikari Aug 02, 2021
Weather Update For August 3 Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: China Secured 24 Gold Medal By Agencies Aug 02, 2021
20 Million Doses Of Vaccine To Arrive By Mid-October By Agencies Aug 02, 2021
UNFPA Provides 800 Units Of Oxygen Cylinders To Nepal Government By Agencies Aug 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75