Tokyo Olympics: China Secured 24 Gold Medal

The action has been coming thick and fast at the Tokyo Games. In track and field, Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs stormed to a surprise gold in the men's 100-meter sprint, grabbing his country's first-ever medal in the event.

The final was the first since three-time champion Usain Bolt retired from the sport. Jacobs filled the void left by the Jamaican superstar with an electrifying performance, clocking a time of 9.80 seconds.

US athlete Fred Kerley took silver, while Canada's Andre de Grasse repeated his podium finish from Rio five years ago by claiming bronze.

China's Su Bingtian crossed the line in sixth, after setting an Asian record of 9.83 in the semis. He was the first Asian competitor to race the final since 1932.

There was success for Italy in the men's high jump as well. But, in a dramatic twist, it shared gold with Qatar. Gianmarco Tamberi cleared 2 meters 37 on his first attempt, which was matched by his good friend and rival Mutaz Essa Barshim. After both failed to manage 2 meters 39, they asked the officials to forgo a jump-off, agreeing to share the top prize.

Tamberi said, "I will probably never, ever share a gold medal with anybody else apart from Mutaz. We were the only two athletes who have had the worst injury possible for a high jumper. I know what he did to be back. He knows what I did to be back."

Barshim said, "This is true sportsmanship, this is the message we're delivering to the younger generation."

Woo Sang-hyeok recorded South Korea's best-ever result in Olympic track-and-field by finishing fourth.

Tobe Naoto became the first Japanese high jumper to make the Olympic final in almost 50 years. The domestic record holder ended down the field in 13th place.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu took bronze in the women's singles, becoming the first female athlete from the country to win two Olympic medals.

In the third-place match, Sindhu surged ahead against China's He Bingjiao, totally controlling the game to run out a 2-to-zero winner. She landed the silver in the same event at Rio 2016.

She said, "I'm really very happy and I thank all my fans, all my supporters, my family members, my support staff and my sponsors. I think without their support, you know, I wouldn't have been here."

China's Chen Yufei faced Taiwanese world number-one Tai Tzu-ying for gold. Chen, ranked second, triumphed for China's second badminton gold of these Games.

In gymnastics, the apparatus event finals began, with American superstar Simone Biles watching from the sidelines. Her teammate Sunisa Lee was looking to fill her shoes by winning a second individual gold.

The 18-year-old shot to prominence by winning last week's individual all-around event. But she fell short on the uneven bars, finishing with bronze.

Belgium's Nina Derwael took gold. The 21-year-old is the two-time defending world champion in the event.

Earlier in the day, USA Gymnastics confirmed that Biles would not compete in Monday's floor exercise final.

They had already announced she would miss the uneven bars and vault events. Biles has yet to decide whether to enter the balance beam on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the men's floor exercise final, Israel's Artem Dolgopyat secured his country's second-ever gold medal. The first came back in 2004 for sailing.

Japanese double gold medalist swimmer Ohashi Yui has been speaking about her experience. She said, "Before the Olympics started, I never thought it would be such fun. It was really exciting so I needed to stay cool before the race. I think I was able to swim my own way."

Looking ahead, Ohashi says she will aim for the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka next year, but is yet to make a decision about the Paris Olympics in three years.

Despite recent struggles with injuries and illness, the 25-year-old demolished the field in the 400-meters individual medley on July 25. Back in the pool three days later, Ohashi added another gold in the 200-meters version of the same event.

China stands on top of the three -- with 24 golds. The United States follows on 20, then Japan on 17. Australia has 14 gold medals -- followed by the Russian Olympic Committee with 12.

