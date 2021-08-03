COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,448 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,994 Recoveries, 24 Deaths

With 2448 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 702097.

In 10,613 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,279 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population in its daily update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 846 people in 3,198 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 31,629 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,224 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 28,405 patients are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 690 are admitted to the ICU and 175 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,925 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 658,122 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.1 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added 23 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,898 and the death rate is 1.5 per cent.