Kathmandu Valley Logs 904 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 904 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 3, 2021, 9:23 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 904 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10613 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 904 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 904 cases, Kathmandu districts records 613 cases, 177 in Lalitpur and 114 in Bhaktapur.

With 2448 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 702097.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For August 4 Across Nepal
Aug 03, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,448 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,994 Recoveries, 24 Deaths
Aug 03, 2021
Weather Update For August 3 Across The Country
Aug 02, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 770 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 02, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,279 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,925 Recoveries, 23 Deaths
Aug 02, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,448 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,994 Recoveries, 24 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 770 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,279 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,925 Recoveries, 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 851 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,981 New Cases, 2,020 Recoveries And 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 775 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Experts To Conduct Comprehensive Geological Survey Of Melamchi By Agencies Aug 03, 2021
Weather Forecast For August 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley CDOs Decide To Extend Prohibitory Order For A Week By Agencies Aug 03, 2021
India Records 30,549 New COVID-19 Cases, 422 Deaths By Agencies Aug 03, 2021
Changing Perception Changes Everything: A Paradigm Shift In Consciousness By Amit K. Shrestha Aug 02, 2021
Major Trilok Singh ThapaChhetri–An Unsung Hero By Dwarika Nath Dhungel, Santa Bahadur Pun And Shyam Prasad Adhikari Aug 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75