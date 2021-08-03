Kathmandu Valley Logs 904 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 904 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10613 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 904 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 904 cases, Kathmandu districts records 613 cases, 177 in Lalitpur and 114 in Bhaktapur.

With 2448 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 702097.