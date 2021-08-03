Weather Forecast For August 4 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For August 4 Across Nepal

Aug. 3, 2021, 9:35 p.m.

There are generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province..

