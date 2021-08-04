Kathmandu Valley Logs 1279 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1279 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 4, 2021, 7:54 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1279 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11354 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1279 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 1279 cases, Kathmandu districts records 908 cases, 165 in Lalitpur and 206 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,975 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 705,072.

