Weather Analysis Across Nepal On July 6

Aug. 5, 2021, 10:09 p.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

