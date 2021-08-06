COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,448 New Cases, 1885 Recoveries, 25 Deaths

Aug. 6, 2021, 7:56 p.m.

With 2,430 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 710,509.

In 9,493 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,430 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population in the daily press briefing.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 1,299 people in 6,182 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 34,942 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,515 are admitted to various institutional isolation while patients 31,427 are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 732 are admitted to the ICU and 158 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,885 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 665,548 cases of recovery.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 25 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,019.

