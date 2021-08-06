KOICA Provides Scholarship To 18 Government Officials To Complete Master’s Degree In Korea

18 Government Officials going to Korea for Master’s Degree Program under KOICA’s support

Aug. 6, 2021, 11:16 p.m.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has been implementing a Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) program as one of the important KOICA’s development cooperation programs since 1995.

This program aims in leading human resources development (HRD) through Short Term training and Master’s Degree Scholarship Program for government officials and providing capacity-building training focusing on sharing Korea's experience and technology for development. To date, we have more than 1800 government officials who have taken part in some training programs in Korea under KOICA’s support.

However, to date total of 146 government officials have successfully completed a Master’s Degree Course under KOICA’s Scholarship Program. Time and again government official undergoing Master’s program under KOICA’s support has been recognized for their academic excellence in Korea. This year total 18 government officials have been selected to pursue their Master’s program in different courses in various reputed Korean Universities. They are tentatively scheduled to leave within August 2021.

IMG-ad5af62a4599b660ec04524d5e757262-V.jpg

In order to facilitate the 2021 group of Master’s Program, KOCIA and KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) has organized a Networking Meeting in a virtual platform on August 06, 2021, with an objective of sharing of experiences and promote networking between KOICA scholars of 2020 and 2021 as well as providing all the needed information about their program, life in Korea, information about University, departure process and etc. The recent returnees and KAAN members made a series of presentations to share the important information.

The program was attended by Sunghoon Ko, KOICA Country Director, in his congratulatory remarks, he shared the experience of the development of Korea and the important role of capacitated human resource and their role in nation-building. He also hoped that after completion of the Master’s course, the public officials will be able to contribute more to the development of Nepal as well as support in facilitating Nepal and Korea relations.

Besides the long-term program KOICA is also implementing short-term fellowship programs as well, due to the outbreak of the Covid 19 this year KOICA has opted to organize 6 different Capacity Building Programs via a virtual platform.

Within October 2021 total of 121 government officials from 6 different Ministry / Government Institutions (Ministry of Women Children and Senior Citizen, Office of Attorney General, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Federals Affairs and General Administration, Ministry of Finance, Department of hydrology) shall be provided training in topics like – Old age income security through Korea know how national pension scheme and Social security, Cyber Crime, Gender Sensitive Educational Environment, Sustainable and Rural Development, Macro-Economic Development Strategy, Meteorological instrument and early warning System respectively. All of these programs have been officially requested by the Government of Nepal and shall be implemented under KOICA technical support.

