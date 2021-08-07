Kathmandu Valley Logs 808 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 808 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9493 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 808 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday through its regular update.

Of 808 cases, Kathmandu districts records 493 cases, 189 in Lalitpur and 128 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,231 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 712,740.