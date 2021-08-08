Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 9

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 9

Aug. 8, 2021, 10:46 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 951 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,137 New Cases Of COVID-19, 2,029 Recoveries, 55 Deaths
Aug 08, 2021
SEE Results Published
Aug 07, 2021
NEB Postponed Grade 12 Exams Indefinitely
Aug 07, 2021
Japanese-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Arrived In Kathmandu
Aug 07, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On July 7 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Analysis Across Nepal On July 6 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1,Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For August 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Update For August 3 Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Receives Additional 300 Thousand Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccines From Japan By Agencies Aug 08, 2021
USA Secured Top Of The Medal Table In Tokyo Olympic Games By Agencies Aug 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 951 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,137 New Cases Of COVID-19, 2,029 Recoveries, 55 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2021
POLITICS Unstable All The Time By Keshab Poudel Aug 08, 2021
Foreign Aid On The Fence! By Abijit Sharma Aug 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75